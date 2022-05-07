Wong: PSB, DAP discussions not to form alliance but avoid clashing in GE15

SIBU (May 7): The ongoing discussion between Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is not to establish any form of alliance but rather an understanding to avoid clashing with each other in the coming 15th General Election.

In clarifying this, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said lessons were learnt from the last state election, where the opposition could have won many seats had they not fought each other.

He was also quick to point out nothing conclusive has been reached yet and added no disclosures on the discussion will be made at this point of time.

“These are all closed-door meetings so nothing conclusive (has been reached yet). We will keep (going for) second round, third round until we reach a certain consensus. So at this stage, we won’t disclose anything because this is all closed-door meeting.

“But this is just to come together to work out in such a way that we don’t fight each other (in the coming GE15). There is no such thing as forming alliance or anything, no, not at all,” he told reporters when met after officiating the soft launching of the NB Express E-Commerce App here today.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman was asked on the status of the discussion between PSB and DAP Sarawak.

When asked if there will be a time-frame to conclude the discussions given that GE15 may be called as early as this year, Wong said they were going to target certain dates.

“We have gone through the first round but then maybe (we have to go through) second, third round.”

On April 26, DAP Sarawak deputy chairperson Alice Lau said the first round of talks between DAP Sarawak and PSB to have a united Opposition front for the next parliamentary election ended amicably.

She said although the friendly discussions went well, no solutions had been reached.

“We will take things in steps,” she said when contacted after the closed-door meeting where DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling and treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing as well as Wong and PSB Dudong chair Wong Hie Ping were present.

In the last state election, the Opposition vote was split among DAP, PSB, Parti Bumi Kenyalang, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru.

This was said to have given an advantage to Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidates, which managed a landslide victory by sweeping 76 of the 82 seats contested.

PSB won four seats while DAP only managed to retain two seats.