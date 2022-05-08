Be trustworthy, obey Islamic teachings, says Idris Ahmad

ABU DHABI (May 8): Malaysian Muslims working abroad have been urged to always practice trustworthiness and adhere to the teachings of Islam at all times, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said the practice would provide balanced benefits between the demands of this world and the hereafter.

“Seeking ‘rezeki’ (sustenance) abroad is a blessing that has been decreed by Allah SWT and should be implemented with full trust because the sustenance comes from Allah SWT,” he said when addressing a dinner with Malaysians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Idris, who is on a five-day working visit to the UAE, also reminded them not to forget to contribute knowledge and expertise to the country if they have the opportunity to serve once they are back in the country.

According to the Malaysian Embassy in the UAE, as of 2022, there are 6,000 Malaysians working and doing business in that country.

Idris is here to represent Malaysia at the two-day World Muslim Communities Council International Conference, starting today (May 8).

Themed ‘Islamic Unity: The Concept, Opportunities and Challenges’, the international conference brings together Islamic figures from around the world, and will be officiated by the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. – Bernama