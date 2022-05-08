CovidNow: 256 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak from May 1-7

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak recorded a total of 256 new Covid-19 infections from May 1-7, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

Compared to the week from April 24-30, which recorded 610 cases, Sarawak saw a tremendous reduction of 354 infections.

On May 1, Sarawak had 51 cases, followed by May 2 (35 cases), May 3 (31 cases), May 4 (32 cases), May 5 (24 cases), May 6 (34 cases) and yesterday (49 cases).

This week, a total of 26.7 per cent of the cases involved individuals aged 30-39, followed by 20.2 per cent (aged 18-29), 11.4 per cent (aged 40-49), 9.9 per cent (aged 50-59) and 8.8 per cent (aged 0-4).

To date, Sarawak has a cumulative total of 305,574 infections.

As of yesterday, the state still has 388 active cases.

Nationwide, a total of 8,732 new cases were recorded from May 1-7.

On May 1, Malaysia saw 1,503 cases, followed by May 2 (1,352 cases), May 3 (922 cases), May 4 (1,054 cases), May 5 (1,278 cases), May 6 (1,251 cases) and yesterday (1,372 cases).

Up to now, Malaysia has recorded a total of 4,456,736 cases.

As of yesterday, the country still has 23,277 active cases.

Yesterday, a total of 41.47 per cent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Sarawak were utilised for Covid-19 patients.

While this was below the national rate of 56 per cent, Kedah, Selangor, Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur recorded ICU bed usages above 70 per cent.

Kedah topped the table at 83.6 per cent, followed by Selangor (75.5 per cent), Klang Valley (71.8 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (71.1 per cent).