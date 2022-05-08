Fatimah: Mother’s Day dedicated to recognising contributions of mothers

KUCHING (May 8): Mother’s Day is an occasion to honour all mothers for their sacrifice, love and commitment in giving birth to, raising and nurturing a child without asking something in return, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the occasion was specifically dedicated to recognising and appreciating the contributions of mothers.

“Today is Mother’s Day, a day for us to recognise and appreciate the love and care, sacrifice, commitment and sincerity of mothers to give birth, babysit, guide, educate and shape their children, giving their best to their children without asking for a return.

“Mothers place the welfare and wellbeing of their children above themselves, hoping that their children will grow to become responsible and noble human beings,” she said in her Mother’s Day message shared in her WhatsApp media group today.

She wished all mothers are blessed with good health and happiness as well as ‘Happy Mother’s Day’.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Malaysia is one of the countries celebrating Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May, while some countries mark Mother’s Day on the same day as International Women’s Day, which is celebrated every March 8.