Fire destroys 3 houses at Kpg Tabuan Dayak in Kuching

KUCHING (May 8): Three houses were destroyed by a fire at Kampung Tabuan Dayak here at around 9.30pm last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said a double-storey house measuring to 19 square metres, was completely destroyed, while two others — a double-storey house measuring to 74 square metres and a single-storey house measuring to 41 square metres — were about 70 per cent and 40 per cent destroyed, respectively.

It was also revealed that no injuries were reported from the fire as all of the victims from four families managed to flee to safety.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations who managed to fully extinguished the fire at 10.47pm.

In a separate incident, a fire has totally destroyed a house at Kampung Muhibbah in Sri Aman at around 11.11pm last night.

The single-storey house which measures to 111 square metres was vacant when the fire broke out.

At the scene, fire fighters from the Sri Aman fire station managed to put the fire under control at 11.30pm by using water that was sourced from a nearby fire hydrant.

After ensuring that the fire will not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operations at 12.03am.

Bomba are still investigating the cause of both fire incidents.