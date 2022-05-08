Helicopter ride for teachers in flood-hit Nabawan

NABAWAN (May 8): Two specially chartered helicopters were provided by Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup yesterday to send teachers from the interior of Nabawan and around Talaan sub-district to SK Talaan and other schools.

Arthur said the flights were to fetch eight teachers before classes resume on Monday, after the roads and rivers in the area could not be accessed due to the recent floods.

The Pensiangan MP said the journey to the area usually took three to six hours depending on the weather conditions.

“The recent unusual floods had damaged infrastructure such as connecting roads and bridges, forcing teachers to walk up to 18 hours to reach school.

“I also instructed the helicopter pilots not to return empty, but to ferry some patients who need emergency treatment in Keningau. After they arrive in Keningau, my officer will take them to the Keningau Hospital,” he said in a statement.

Nabawan is a district in the interior of Sabah with an area of ​​6,089 sq km located 17 km south of Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, regarding the suspension bridge to head to SK Nangkawangan and SK Layon here which was damaged by the floods, Arthur said repairs had been in progress over the past few days despite officials and workers facing constraints due to the festive period.

“It is expected that other repairs will follow in the near future. Despite facing the challenges and limitations, we will do our best to speed up all the necessary repair work,” he said.

The Federal government had reportedly provided emergency provisions to several villages in Nabawan that were badly affected by the floods in March involving the re-construction of bridges and maintenance of roads affected by the disaster.

Recent videos on social media showed school-going children using rafts and a zip line to cross the river in Nabawan because the suspension bridge, which is the main route for students, teachers and villagers, was washed away in the flood. – Bernama