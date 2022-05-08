King attends Prime Minister’s Aidilfitri open house

PUTRAJAYA (May 8): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the Prime Minister and Ministers’ Aidilfitri open house in Seri Perdana.

Upon arrival at 11.30 am, His Majesty was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was then escorted to a special dining room to sample traditional village-style dishes.

Themed ‘Raya Keluarga Malaysia, Syawal Dirai, Nikmat Disyukuri’, this is the first open house hosted by Ismail Sabri after he was appointed prime minister on Aug 20, 2021 and his Cabinet line-up.

The Prime Minister and Ministers’ Aidilfitri open house has not been held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The last time it was held was on June 5, 2019, in Seri Perdana and was hosted by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Cabinet members. – Bernama