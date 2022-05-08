MBKS distributes Mother’s Day roses to hawkers

KUCHING (May 8): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillors have been distributing roses to hawkers at markets and hawker centres under its jurisdiction for Mother’s Day.

MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said in a statement that the distribution of flowers started on Friday to honour mothers and show appreciation for their sacrifices in caring for families.

“A mother will never ask anything from her children but sons and daughters should spend more time with parents and show appreciation every day not only on special occasions,” said Wee.