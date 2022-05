MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected in several areas across Sarawak

KUCHING (May 8): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across Sarawak until 4pm today, said the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

According to a statement issued at 2.10pm, the department said said the areas involved area Kuching, Serian, Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya), Betong, Sarikei (Pakan and Julau), Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu), Miri and Limbang.

MetMalaysia said similar weather conditions are also expected in Sabah namely Interior (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), Tawau and Sandakan (Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan).

In Peninsular Malaysia, the department said Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan could also expect thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.

MetMalaysia added that the areas involved are Langkawi (Kedah), Batang Padang and Muallim (Perak), Tanah Merah and Machang (Kelantan), Marang (Terengganu), Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin (Pahang), Hulu Langat (Selangor), and Jelebu and Jempol (Negeri Sembilan).