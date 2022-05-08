RTD: 5,364 vehicles checked in Sarawak during ‘Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri’

KUCHING (May 8): The Road Transport Department (RTD) has carried out checks on a total of 5,364 vehicles in Sarawak during the ‘Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ which ends today (May 8).

RTD senior director of enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan said during the 10 days of operation in the state, RTD has also issued a total of 866 summonses (P22 notices) to vehicles which were found to have violated traffic laws.

“There are still some drivers who refused to follow the law. We (RTD) will take stern action against them as we want to ensure that everyone can travel safely to their destination,” he said after a visit to the Kuching Sentral Complex and Bus Terminal here today.

He added that the main offences which were given focus during the operation this year were cutting the double lines, queue cutting, driving on the emergency lanes, jumping the red lights and using a handphone while driving without using a hands-free kit.

For the offence of using a handphone while driving without using a hands-free kit, he said the offence is now non-compoundable and the driver will be brought to court.

Lokman said RTD has also conducted checks on buses at six bus terminals and six bus depos in Sarawak.

“A total of 116 buses were checked during the operation and so far only two notices were issued for them to be further checked,” he added.

Overall, he said the condition of the buses in Sarawak is satisfactory as their tyres, reflectors and other accessories are on par with the safety standards.

He also said that there are no reports or incidents which involved chartered or express buses in Sarawak.

During the operation, Lokman said RTD has also taken action against 18 heavy vehicles which were found to be on the road.

“These vehicles are actually not allowed to be on the road during the operation’s period as they can disrupt the flow of traffic for other users who are making their way to their hometown for the celebration,” he added.

Meanwhile, RTD in a statement said the department will continue to carry out similar safety campaigns to ensure the safety of road users.

The RTD has carried out the various methods such as patrolling the state’s main roads and going undercover as bus passengers during this year’s operation.

Also present during the visit today were RTD Sarawak director Norizan Jili and other officers.