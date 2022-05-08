RTD to probe reports of lorries seen illegally using Batang Igan ferry

KUCHING (May 8): The Road Transport Department (RTD) will be investigating reports of lorries that were seen using the Batang Igan ferry illegally.

RTD Sarawak director Norizan Jili said they are looking at the issue very seriously as the action of these lorry drivers has violated the ferry terminal regulations.

“These lorries especially if they have exceeded the maximum weigh limit are also endangering the lives of other users who are using the ferry,” Norizan told reporters during a visit at the Kuching Sentral Complex and Bus Terminal here this morning.

He added that the RTD will conduct checks at the ferry terminal to ensure such incident will not happen again.

The issue was voiced out by Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya on his Facebook page recently.

Juanda, in his Facebook post, wanted stern action to be taken against the irresponsible lorry drivers who were using the Batang Igan ferry illegally.

He called on the Public Works Department (JKR) and RTD to take stern action against the lorry drivers for damaging public property and causing inconvenience to the public.