Borneo Jazz Festival back for 17th edition in Miri from June 24-26

KUCHING (May 9): The Borneo Jazz Festival (BJF) 2022 is back for its 17th edition to be held at the Coco Cabana in Miri from June 24 to 26.

The festival will be held in both physical and hybrid formats allowing the jazz-loving community worldwide to experience the best of jazz music.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the iconic BJF is one of the ways to get people to come to Sarawak and get to know the state better through music.

“We have looked into curating BJF as a cross-generational kind of event where the young and old will enjoy the music which will be of diverse genres,” she told a press conference here today.

She pointed out that STB is targeting around 1,000 festival goers per day at the three-day festival.

“The fear factor of traveling has lessened and we hope that there will be more visitors coming to Miri and enjoy the ambiance created for the 17th BJF,” she said.

Among the line-up of performers at the festival include Afro Asia featuring Steve Thornton (USA/Malaysia), ASIABEAT (Malaysia/Hungary), Gecko and Tokage Parade (Japan), Alemay Fernandez and Richard Jackson (Singapore/USA), MASIA ONE (Singapore), QSOUND (USA/Malaysia) and DJ Estephe featuring Chris Stalk and Jules Vulzor (France/Switzerland).

Sharzede said this year’s BJF will also focus on sustainability, empowering community, responsible tourism as well as building up the ecotourism of the ecosystem on music tourism.

She said pre-festival activities have started since last month such as the Borneo Jazz Talent Search, Borneo Jazz Fab Lab, and the Eco Drum Jam Project, among others.

“We also have the Borneo Jazz Fringe Activities which will be held over the three days of BJF namely the Eco Art Project, Miri Sape Movement – ‘Evolution of the Sape’, and the Borneo Boat Lute Exhibition which we hope will open up the community and expose them to the evolution of the instrument,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJF artistic director Evelyn Hii said BJF, with its theme ‘Jazz in the Jungle’ will not only highlight the magical landscapes of Borneo from the mystical Kelabit Highlands to majestic Niah Cave but also the diversity and rich, cultural heritage of Borneo.

“We want to bring together musicians from around the world from diverse cultural backgrounds to congregate in Miri and present cross cultural collaborations not only in jazz but in crossover genres ranging from soul, bossa nova, new jazz to hip hop to deliver and share their brand of ‘jungle jazz’ with music lovers coming to the festival,” she said.

Tickets to BJF are now available for purchase with a one day pass for adults priced at RM128 per ticket, RM228 per ticket for two days pass and RM338 per ticket for three days pass.

For students and senior citizens, the one day pass is priced at RM88 while two days and three days passes are priced at RM128 and RM188 respectively.

Those who want to enjoy the festival virtually can also purchase a ticket at RM25 per one-hour block.

For more information on BJF 2022, visit its official website.