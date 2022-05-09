Church holds blood donation

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): World Mission Society Church of God on Sunday held a blood donation drive at Suria Sabah Shopping Mall here.

Ninety-three people registered and 47 successfully donated blood.

The event was held in cooperation with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2.

A hospital staff said they were facing shortage of blood supply during the festive holidays.

Sarah, 26, said she had donated blood many times while Wong, 50, said this was the 97th blood donation drive he had joined.

Church member Lee Hai Loon said: “It has been a long time I haven’t donated blood due to the pandemic. I am truly happy that this time the Church of God held this blood donation drive.”

Another church member Deiond Ibal said: “Blood donation is an important activity to give love and save lives, therefore I am proud to be one of the volunteers to raise public awareness on the importance of blood donation.”

The Church of God also held the blood donation drive at the National Blood Centre of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on April 24.

It has also organised environmental cleanups and visited fire stations, orphanages and nursing homes in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru and Miri.