Court sets June 21 for remention of Eric Chang’s murder case

KUCHING (May 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today set June 21 for the remention of the case involving the two accused who were charged with murdering Eric Chang Wei Jie who was reported missing in March this year.

The Subordinate Court Assistant Registrar Dora Undau allowed the application by prosecuting officer Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, pending the DNA and forensics reports.

While waiting for the date, the two accused, Wendy Chai Xue Zhen, 36, and Ling Kok Liang, 51, have been ordered to be further detained at the Puncak Borneo Prison here.

Earlier on March 31, the two accused, Eric’s caregiver and her husband, were charged before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was taken from the couple then.

Based on the charges, both accused are charged with the murder of Chang which was allegedly committed between 5pm on March 4 and 9.15pm on March 7 this year at a house in Taman Riverview, Jalan Daya, Bintawa here.

Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7 after she failed to find him since 9am that day.

The search operation for the child in Muara Tebas here, which started on March 13, was called off on March 19.

Meanwhile, according to an earlier report, Kuching District Police Chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a press conference said the two accused also had five arrest warrants under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The caregiver was also charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.

Both accused were not represented by a counsel.