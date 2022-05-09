Covid-19: Sarawak sees downward trend in cases with 256 cases for EPID Week 18

KUCHING (May 9): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases are on a downward trend as the state recorded 256 cases for Epidemiological (Epid) Week 18 compared to the 610 cases in Week 17, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its weekly report today, SDMC said Kuching remains the state’s most affected district with 52 cases in Week 18, however this was a significant drop from the 186 cases in Week 17.

“Other districts that recorded double-digit cases in Week 18 include Miri with 41, Sibu (37), Bintulu (31) and Serian (17),” it said.

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Samarahan and Sarikei with nine cases each; Limbang and Subis (7); Pusa (6); Simunjan and Lawas (4); Mukah, Julau, Saratok, Meradong, Lundu and Dalat (3); Sri Aman, Betong, Asajaya, Matu, Lubok Antu and Marudi (2); and one case each in Bau and Selangau.

As for Covid-19 fatalities, the committee said Kuching recorded two deaths during Week 18.

Other divisions did not record any Covid-19 deaths in both Week 17 and 18.