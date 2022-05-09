CovidNow: Over 55 pct of children in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING (May 9): A total 159,138 or 55.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, Sarawak has continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) since its rollout in February this year.

Sarawak’s vaccination rate for children was well ahead of the national rate of 26.2 per cent.

Other states and territories that also recorded vaccination rates for children above the national rate were Penang (37.7 per cent), followed by Melaka (36.5 per cent), Johor (32.4 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (30.6 per cent), Klang Valley (30.3 per cent) and Perak (27.3 per cent).

A total of 270,383 or 93.5 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated.

In terms of total population, more than 2.3 million or 81.8 per cent of individuals in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated, while over 1.56 million or 55.5 per cent of them have received the booster dose.

As of yesterday, over 6.31 million vaccine doses have been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Yesterday, a total of 2,044 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout Sarawak.

Of the total, 499 were first doses, followed by 1,513 second doses and 32 booster doses.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 34 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, bringing its cumulative total of cases to 305,608.

As of yesterday, Sarawak still has 325 active cases.

This week, 24.3 per cent of the cases involved individuals aged 30-39, followed by 20.1 per cent (aged 18-29), 13.4 per cent (aged 40-49), 8.8 per cent (aged 50-59) and 8.4 per cent (aged 0-4).

With this, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate stood at 41.4 per cent yesterday.

This was well below the national rate of 54.7 per cent.

Only Kedah and Kelantan had ICU bed usages above 70 per cent. The former recorded 82.2 per cent while the latter’s was 70.3 per cent.

Pahang recorded the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 29.2 per cent.