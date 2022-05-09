Dictator’s son Marcos holds commanding lead in Philippine presidential poll

BATAC CITY (May 9): The son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos commanded a massive early lead in the presidential election Monday, according to an unofficial tally of results that pointed to a historic landslide victory.

Nearly 40 years after his namesake father was deposed by a popular revolt and his family chased into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr was seen doubling the tally of his nearest rival.

With more than 60 percent of the country’s precincts reporting, Marcos had garnered more than 20 million votes, to liberal candidate Leni Robredo’s 9.4 million.

In the Philippines, the winner only has to get more votes than anyone else.

But if sustained, the tally — published by local media from Commission on Elections figures — would make Marcos the first Philippine president since his father’s ouster to be elected with an absolute majority.

It would also signal an astonishing turnaround for the fortunes of the Marcos clan, who have come from pariahs to the presidential palace in a generation.

“This will be a historic election,” said Cleve Arguelles, an assistant lecturer in political science at De La Salle University in Manila.

Commission on Elections chief George Garcia told AFP: “Until the last vote is counted, it’s not yet the end of everything.”

But the writing appeared to be on the wall for Marcos’s nine rivals, vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in elections seen by many as a make-or-break moment for the Philippines’ fragile democracy.

The results would be a crushing blow for supporters of Robredo, the incumbent vice president who turned her campaign into a movement to defend democracy and brought almost a million people onto the streets in one recent rally.

From before dawn, mask-clad voters formed long queues to cast their ballots in 70,000 polling stations across the archipelago.

Polls officially closed at 7:00 pm (1100 GMT).

At Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in the northern city of Batac, the ancestral home of the Marcoses, voters waved hand fans to cool their faces in the tropical heat.

Bomb sniffer dogs swept the polling station before Marcos Jr, 64, arrived with his younger sister Irene and eldest son Sandro.

They were followed by the family’s flamboyant 92-year-old matriarch Imelda, who was lowered from a white van while wearing a long, red top with matching trousers and slip-on flats.

Sandro, 28, who is running for elected office for the first time in a congressional district in Ilocos Norte province, admitted the family’s history was “a burden”.

But he added: “It’s one that we also try to sustain and protect and better as we serve.”

Casting her ballot for Robredo at a school in the central province of Camarines Sur, Corazon Bagay said the former congresswoman deserved to win.

“She has no whiff of corruption allegations,” said the 52-year-old homemaker.

“She’s not a thief. Leni is honest.”

Since Robredo announced her bid for the top job in October, volunteer groups have mushroomed across the country seeking to convince voters to back her in what they see as a battle for the country’s soul.

But relentless whitewashing of the elder Marcos’s brutal and corrupt regime, support of rival elite families and public disenchantment with post-Marcos governments have fuelled the scion’s popularity.

After six years of Duterte’s authoritarian rule, rights activists, Catholic leaders and political analysts fear Marcos Jr will be emboldened to rule with an even heavier fist if he wins by a large margin.

Authoritarian rule

Robredo, a 57-year-old lawyer and economist, had promised to clean up the dirty style of politics that has long plagued the feudal and corrupt democracy, where a handful of surnames hold sway.

Marcos Jr and running mate Sara Duterte — both offspring of authoritarian leaders — have insisted they are best qualified to “unify” the country.

Hundreds of thousands of red-clad supporters turned out at Marcos Jr and Duterte’s raucous rally in Manila on Saturday, as they made a last push for votes.

Josephine Llorca said successive governments since the 1986 revolution that ousted the family had failed to improve the lives of the poor.

“We tried it and they were even worse than the Marcoses’ time,” she said.

‘Another crossroads’

Other candidates seeking the presidency included boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and former street scavenger turned actor Francisco Domagoso.

Personality rather than policy typically influences many people’s choice of candidate, though vote-buying and intimidation are also perennial problems.

More than 60,000 security personnel have been deployed to protect polling stations and election workers.

Police reported at least two deadly shootings at polling stations on the restive southern island of Mindanao that had left four people dead and three wounded.

That followed a grenade attack on Sunday that injured nine people.

Misinformation on social media, meanwhile, sought to confuse voters.

The Commission on Elections branded as “fake and spurious” documents circulating online showing it had disqualified a senatorial hopeful and five political parties.

Whatever the result, Marcos Jr opponents have already vowed to pursue efforts to have him disqualified over a previous tax conviction and to extract billions of dollars in estate taxes from his family.

“It’s another crossroads for us,” said Judy Taguiwalo, 72, an anti-Marcos activist who was arrested twice and tortured during the elder Marcos’s regime.

“We need to continue to stand up and struggle.” — AFP