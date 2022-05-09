Ease school SOPS for extra curricular activities, urges Chinese primary schools group

KUCHING (May 9) : An education body here hopes that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools can be further relaxed to pave way for the resumption of extra-curricular activities to promote a healthy lifestyle among students.

The Association of the Boards of Management for Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Datuk Jonathan Chai said although Covid-19 is still among the community, the SOPs can be further relaxed to accommodate certain needs.

“Even though the SOPs have already been relaxed with students returning schools, they can be further relaxed to allow students to resume extra-curricular activities,” he said today when attending the Chung Hua Primary School No.3’s first weekly assembly after a 797-day lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chai hoped that more parents would co-operate by allowing their children to resume physical classes in school.

He also reminded all to continue complying with the SOPs – frequent washing or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Only when we take responsibility of looking after ourselves can we help to make sure the safety of all,” he said.

He said this marked a special day for the students since they had not had any assembly in the last two or so years due to the pandemic.

Chai told the young ones to continue being vigilant despite having resumed physical classes.

He said the school and its board of management will try their level best to provide face masks and hand sanitisers for students, so that parents would have peace of mind sending their children to school.