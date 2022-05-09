Expose younger generation to importance of charity, says mayor

KUCHING (May 9): The younger generation needs exposure on the relevance and importance of charity in today’s world.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said a gracious and compassionate younger generation will ensure graciousness and compassion continue to be part of our national value.

“Today, what we enjoy and celebrate is through love, tolerance, and respect for each other. Contribution through sincerity, unselfish sacrifices out of love, and serve with a sincere heart.

“In real life, our mother is just like the Budhha who sacrifices for us, to protect us and to love us unconditionally,” he said at the Tzu Chi Buddha Day celebration, held together with Mother’s Day and World Tzu Chi Day, yesterday.

Wee said he was very delighted to join and to appreciate what Tzu Chi had contributed towards the society and community at large.

He was also impressed by the pride and the commitment of the Tzu Chi members, and that there were many young people amongst their members.

He also urges the Tzu Chi to keep up with the charitable good work.