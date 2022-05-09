Gerawat suggests bigger Gawai Dayak Bazaar, involving all ethnic groups

MIRI (May 9): A proposal has been made for the Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) in Miri to be held on a bigger scale in the future, by involving the participation of more Dayak ethnic groups, including the Bidayuh and Orang Ulu.

This suggestion came from Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, who said the involvement of other Dayak ethnic groups will further complement the theme of the GDB, as it will showcase the cuisine and handicrafts of all Dayak groups.

“I suggest that this GDB be expanded by increasing the involvement of other Dayak ethnics,” he said in his address when officiating at GDB 2022 organised by Gagasan Anak Dayak Sarawak (GADS) in Permyjaya here on Saturday night.

Gerawat said that GDB is an appropriate event and platform for the Dayak community to interact and instil community spirit, which is an important part of the way of life and tradition of the largest race in Sarawak.

“It is also an opportunity for the various Dayak ethnic groups to promote their traditional products such as handicrafts and food as well as their respective culture.

“GDB also provides opportunity and venue for small-time Dayak traders to promote and introduce their businesses as well as expand their networking to the public,” he added.

In line with that, he urged all GDB participants not to stop at the bazaar, but to continue their businesses beyond that, using the networking made during the GDB programme.

Gerawat thanked and praised GADS for bringing back GDB this year, after it was halted in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said GDB has the potential to become an attraction for local and outside tourists to come and visit Miri.

Themed ‘Together For A Shared Future’, this year’s GDB saw 40 stalls set up according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by Miri City Council (MCC).

In showing his support for the programme, Gerawat announced a RM15,000 minor rural project (MRP) grant from himself for the organising of Gawai Dayak Bazaar.

He also announced a MRP grant of RM10,000 from Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting; RM5,000 from Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii and RM1,000 from Senator Dr Nuing Jeluing.

Also present at the event were GADS chairman David Upe as well as GADS legal adviser Jonathan Bedindang.