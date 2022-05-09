GRS accepts Usno, will consider KDM, LDP and PCS

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has accepted United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) into the coalition, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is GRS chairman, said Usno had applied to join the coalition in January 2021.

“Today, the Supreme Council has decided to accept Usno’s application to join GRS,” he said in a press conference after the GRS Supreme Council meeting here on Monday.

With the new addition, GRS now comprises Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Usno.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said GRS had also received applications from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) to join the coalition.

“We appreciate their applications to join GRS, but our consensus is that we need a little time to interact with them.

“We need to get to know each other better first.

“But we wish that they will join GRS and thus in appreciation, we will involve them in GRS programmes and activities,” he said, adding that he received the applications from the parties around one to two months ago.

He assured that the applications from KDM, LDP and PCS would be given due consideration.

Usno is led by former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, while KDM is led by former Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice president Datuk Peter Anthony. On the other hand, LDP is helmed by Datuk Chin Su Phin and PCS is led by former foreign affairs minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

Hajiji said KDM, LDP and PCS would also be invited to the launching of GRS at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on May 26.

He said the official launching of GRS marked the beginning of a new political era in Sabah with a coalition that strived for the interests and progress of Sabah.

In addition, he said the Supreme Council had also agreed to form a GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) Solidarity Cooperation Committee, aimed at uniting both coalitions and avoiding clash between GRS and BN in the elections.

“The Sabah State Government is formed by GRS and BN.

“Hence, the committee not only aims to unite parties in GRS, but also with BN so that we can avoid a clash between GRS and BN in the general elections.”

He said GRS had also agreed to appoint chairmen for GRS Coordinating Committee in every parliamentary division in Sabah.

To a question, Hajiji said the relationship among the component parties of GRS remained close and intact.

“Don’t listen to rumours,” he said.

Meanwhile, PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili assured that PBS was an ardent member of GRS.

“Typically our style is that once we make alignment, it is a faithful alignment.”

He assured that PBS would be faithful to the chairman (Hajiji), the GRS coalition and the State Government.

Additionally, he said PBS would make sure the party works hard and wins as many parliamentary seats as possible in the general election.