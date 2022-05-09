Kuching Marathon, Miri Marathon making a comeback this year after two-year lapse

KUCHING (May 9): The Sarawak’s two marathons – Kuching Marathon and Miri Marathon – are making a comeback this year after a two-year lapse following easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today announced that Kuching Marathon 2022 (KM2022) and Miri Marathon 2022 (MM22) will be held on Oct 2 and Nov 6 respectively.

“I am informed that the organisers are targeting 10,000 participants across the four categories for Kuching Marathon. For Miri Marathon, I understand the organisers are targeting 7,000 participants in the three categories,” he told a press conference today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said the announcement of several sporting events lately represented a refreshing start for sports tourism in Sarawak.

“In short, we are back in business. We have also welcomed more flights for both domestic and international travel. International conferences and sports events will soon be coming to our shores,” he added.

According to him, the easing of restrictions by Ministry of Health and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also saw life slowly coming back to normal as witnessed in the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

“With the launching of these (two marathon) events today, we hope to see runners from outside Sarawak to participate. Runners from outside Sarawak will also get to enjoy our warm hospitality, food and wonderful places to visit while participating in the marathon,” he said.

He also said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate at the prize giving for KM2022.

“Usually in Kuching Marathon, the local dignitaries will officiate at the flagging off of the different categories. In Miri, it will be the same.

“There will definitely be prize money. There will be an announcement,” he said.

This year’s Kuching Marathon or KM2022 will be the seventh edition being held, while Miri Marathon for this year or MM22 will be the fifth edition.

The KM2022 on Oct 2 will have its starting and finishing points at Padang Merdeka while the MM22 on Nov 6 will be at Taman Bulatan Miri.

Those wanting to participate can register online at the websites www.marathonkuching.com and www.marathonmiri.com from today onwards.

KM2022 comprises of full marathon (42km), half marathon (21 km) ; the Kuching 10km Run and the Kuching 5km Run.

The names of 2,483 participants who registered for the KM in 2020 which was cancelled due to the pandemic, will be brought forward to the KM2022.

For MM22, it comprises of three categories namely 42km, 21km and 10km.