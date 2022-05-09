Lee: Transport Ministry to set up divisional committee in each division in S’wak

SIBU (May 9): The Ministry of Transport will set up a divisional transport committee at every division in the state, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the committee’s function is to get feedback from the locals on transportation issues in their respective divisions.

“My ministry will study and work out solutions or make plans from all the feedback gathered from the committees. So it is very important we get direct feedback at the divisional level,” he said at a press conference after chairing the Sibu Divisional Transport Committee meeting at the Sibu Resident Office here today.

Lee said he had previously met with the committee members in Limbang and Miri and after Sibu, his next destination is Kapit and Bintulu.

Other issues discussed during the meeting were the installation of smart traffic lights, river cruise operations and a proposal to set up lorry terminals in major towns statewide.

Meanwhile, Lee said his ministry together with the Sarawak Road Safety Council will revive traffic educational games to educate school children on road safety and traffic rules.

According to him, the game was previously known as the Shell Traffic Games and was last held in the state several years back.

“It was a very good road safety education for our school children so when they grow up and become drivers or road users, it will help them a lot.

“In fact, it is a simulation of the actual road conditions on the ground where participants learn about road safety and traffic rules. They will be fined if they violate the rules and regulations of the game,” he said.

Lee also noted that Sibu, Miri and Kuching already have their own traffic gardens.

“The Sibu Divisional Transport Committee unanimously agreed to revive the games in our meeting today,” he added.

The games were introduced in Sarawak in 1963 and was held annually by Shell Malaysia as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.