MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected in some areas in Bintulu, Miri

KUCHING (May 9): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit some areas in Bintulu and Miri until noon today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department, in a statement issued at 8.45am, said the areas involved are Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu) and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi).

MetMalaysia said Kelantan and Terengganu can also expect similar weather conditions.

It added that the areas involved are Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh), and Terengganu (Besut and Kemaman).

Besides, the department said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected over the states of Sabah until 1pm.

MetMalaysia said the areas involved are Interior (Keningau and Tambunan), West Coast (Ranau), Sandakan (Beluran) and Kudat (Kota Marudu and Pitas).