Ministry to repair flood-damaged school buildings

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): The Education Ministry will provide allocations to replace and repair school buildings and furniture damaged by floods.

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin said this to The Borneo Post, when commenting on the flood affecting SK Tombovo in Penampang that went viral on Monday.

“I was informed that the cause of the flood was due to the drainage system.

“I was also informed that many houses in nearby villages were also hit by the flood.

“For flooded schools like this, we will channel allocations to replace any damaged furniture and repair any damaged building structures,” he said.

The Kimanis member of parliament also said he had instructed the State Education Department and district education office to monitor the situation closely.

On Saturday, pictures of flooded SK Tombovo were circulated on the social media.

Netizens commented that the flooding situation is not new, and it has been affecting school children, teachers and parents during rainy seasons.

Meanwhile, Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah called on the state government to take remedial measures to address the flash flooding problem at SK Tombovo and nearby villages.

The Parti Warisan information chief said it is not the first time the school experienced flooding and pointed out that there has yet to be anything done to resolve the problem.

“I was informed that the occurrence of flash flood problems would be resolved when phase three of the Putatan flood mitigation project is completed. However the RM400 million project which was implemented in 2017 has yet to be completed.

“Until when will the school continue to suffer and bear the losses incurred? The government should at least find short-term remedial measures such as clearing and deepening the drain behind the school so that the water flow is smooth and won’t overflow onto the school grounds,” he said.

According to Awang Ahmad who is also Warisan Putatan chief, the drain is the cause the flash flood that hits the school as it is too shallow and fills up quickly every time there is a heavy downpour.

He said that from his observation in the area, he found out that the ongoing sewage scheme project could be the cause of flash floods in Kampung Tombovo and surrounding villages.

“The ongoing work prevents the water from flowing into Sungai Lembising and subsequently out to the sea,” he said, adding that he had also received complaints from residents in the area that the roads in Kampung Tombovo, Lembising, Tansau, Kampung Ketiau, Taman Ketiau including Taman Seri Keramat and Taman Seri Serigai have also been affected by the project.

“Since this sewerage work was carried out, residents have complained to me that many roads are also damaged. I was also informed that the JPKK of Kampung Tombovo has made many applications so that the drainage problem around this village, including Jalan Pusu, can be resolved.

“Unfortunately, there is no answer and action from the government. I hope that those in charge can hear the complaints,” Awang Ahmad said.