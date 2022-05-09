Nusantara will uplift development of Borneo

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, will uplift the development of the entire island of Borneo, including Sabah, said POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee.

He said the population in Kalimantan would grow significantly from 16 million to 20 million in the next 10 years, leading to a sharp increase in the demand for building materials and construction services, food and consumer products.

“A new normal for us in Borneo is that Kalimantan will become a prosperous region in Asean.”

Yong compared the Kalimantan today to Guangdong province, China in the 1980s.

“In 20 years’ time, Kalimantan will be comparable to the Guangdong of today.

“But we do not have to wait 20 years because the growth in Borneo has already started,” he said when sharing the potential of Sabah at the Asia Pacific Top Excellence Brand Committee (APC) Top CEO Gala Dinner 2022 here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he hoped that a strong government would be elected in the Philippines that would continue its current policies.

“I hope our biggest neighbour of 110 million population will continue to be stable and prosperous.”

In addition, he said China to the north of Sabah was a dragon that has awoken and spearheading the One Belt One Road initiative.

Yong believed that Sabah would benefit from its strategic location of being surrounded by prosperous countries.

He urged entrepreneurs to tap into the economic potential of Sabah and help the state become a strong economy.

“APC has members from 18 countries and has offices in many cities.

“I hope you will utilize your network to facilitate trade and investments in Sabah, as well as enhance the Sabah’s global network.”

Meanwhile, APC (Sabah) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw said the APC was an influential platform in business matching and networking due to its broad network.

He said the APC was a reliable platform to explore new opportunities in the Belt and Road initiative, Asean Free Trade Area and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and help entrepreneurs penetrate the global market.

He also reiterated his call for the Chinese government to approve point-to-point charter flight travel to Sabah, starting with pilot programme involving a small group of tourists.

“If the tourism pilot programme does not cause a Covid-19 outbreak, we can gradually resume all direct flights from China to Sabah.”

He said the hotels in Sabah were fully booked during the Hari Raya holidays and he hoped that the pandemic would remain under control after the festivities to ensure tourism and other economic sectors continue to grow.

Also present were Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Roland Chia, Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, APC president Dato’ Prof Dr Albert Tan, Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch president Michael Chin, Small Medium Enterprise Association of Sabah (SME Sabah) president Foo Ngee Kee, APC advisors Prof Dato’ Dr Wilson Yong Tung Yung, Datuk Clement Yeh, Datuk Frankie Liew and Thomas Ng and organizing chairman Chong Yin Chye.