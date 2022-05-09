Over 26 pct of children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): A total of 929,427 children aged between five and 11 years in Malaysia, or 26.2 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,553,175 children or 43.8 per cent of the same population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,897,493 individuals, or 93.1 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination, while 2,994,981 individuals or 96.2 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 16,043,079 individuals, or 68.2 per cent, have received the booster dose, while 22,968,088 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccination and 23,244,086 individuals or 98.8 per cent, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 26,584 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, comprising 7,266 as first dose, 17,896 as second dose and 1,422 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,416,939.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of four deaths dues to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with two of the cases reported in Selangor and one death each in Kedah and Perak. – Bernama