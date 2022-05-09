Print media must respond to changing times to remain competitive, says consultant

KUCHING (May 9): The print media in Sarawak must be fast, skilled and able to respond to the changing times in order to remain competitive, said consultant and communication researcher Toman Mamora yesterday.

He said this was because the landscape of the media in general had changed and the print media must thus find new ways to attract new audience.

“Times have changed. Today’s audience for example loves social media which has a wider media space as well as acting platforms for quick interaction.

“Some might see that as a sad thing but that is the reality today about conventional media in Sarawak.

“Hence the print media must change with a different audience composition,” he pointed out when met during a journalism workshop held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

Toman also suggested that there be a weekly online forum provided for veteran journalists to gather and discuss various issues.

Through it, today’s young journalists can also take the important points to be used as material for writing news or articles, he added.

Echoing the same view, veteran journalist James Ritchie, who was also a panellist for the workshop, opined that the print media must have the courage to write news despite the challenge of being questioned by the authorities.

“They must do research and dare to speak out in the interest of the people.

“If we don’t respond, we will be left behind in this world where everyone can send fake and trusted news to garner sympathy from everyone,” said Ritchie, who is currently busy producing his book.

The journalism workshop was hosted by the Pertubuhan Wartawan Bebas Kuching (Pewarta).