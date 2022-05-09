Ringing true to Health D-G’s post-Raya warning, Covid-19 cases on the rise with 2,151 new infections

KUALA LUMPUR (May 9): Covid-19 cases in the country have risen as Malaysia recorded 2,151 new infections today.

Malaysia had been recording a downward trend of cases until May 3, where it recorded 922 infections. Following this, cases increased to 1,054 on May 4, 1,278 on May 5, 1,251 on May 6, 1,372 on May 7 and 2,153 yesterday.

This comes from the aftermath of the Aidilfitri celebrations, following Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s warning of a spike of positive cases, albeit in Categories one and two — those who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

As of today, 4,421,856 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, with 22,556 cases currently active.

Four people also died from the deadly virus yesterday, including three who died before they could get treatment from medical professionals — bringing the cumulative total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 35,583.

As for hospitalisations, there are currently 1,075 people being treated for the disease, with 88 of them being cared for in intensive care units (ICU).

Of the 88, 59 require ventilators to help them breathe.

Breaking it down by state, Selangor holds more than half of today’s new infections, recording 1,157 new cases today. This is followed by Kuala Lumpur, at 261, and Penang, at 156.

Remaining states recording new Covid-19 cases are Negri Sembilan (105), Perak (91), Johor (81), Kedah (63), Melaka (63), Pahang (34), Terengganu (34), Sarawak (33), Sabah (29), Kelantan (25), Putrajaya (seven), Perlis (six) and Labuan (six).

On a brighter note, 2,869 people have recovered from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,400,750. – Malay Mail