Sabah’s Covid-19 cases going up

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Sabah recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which was an increase of nine cases from the day before, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

As predicted earlier, he said the daily cases would increase during the Aidilfitri and Harvest Festival celebrations.

“Nevertheless, the number of cases today is still considered low and under control.”

He said nine districts registered an increase in cases and another nine saw a decline in infections.

Nine districts reported the same number of cases as the day before, he said.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, added Kota Kinabalu returned to double-digit figures with 19 cases (+10).

“The increase in cases in Kota Kinabalu is the main factor contributing to the rise in the daily caseload in Sabah.”

Meanwhile, he said 10 districts recorded single-digit cases, with six of them having only one case.

“Sixteen districts recorded zero new case in the last 24 hours.”

Of the 38 new patients, 33 were in Category 1 and 2, two each in Category 3 and 4 and one in Category 5.