Sarawak bodybuilders all set for SEA Games stage

KUCHING (May 9): The three Sarawakians selected for the national bodybuilding squad in the 31st SEA Games are all set for the stage in Hanoi, Vietnam.

One of the trio, Dr Malvern Abdullah, said he and Mirian athlete Azri Asmat Sefri would join the rest of the team in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow (May 10), before leaving for Hanoi on Wednesday.

“With regard to preparation, we’re pretty much on point and ready for the stage.

“The main target is, of course, to bring home medals, but the ultimate goals is definitely to bring the ‘shiny ones’,” he told reporters when met after paying a courtesy call on Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the latter’s office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here today.

Malvern was with Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who is also Sarawak Bodybuilding Association president, during the visit.

The other Sarawakian, Buda Anchah, is already in Kuala Lumpur.

For the Games, Buda will compete in the Men’s Lightweight (70kg) category and also in the Mixed Pairs category together with Sabah’s Meilaura Dora Jimmy.

Azri will perform in Men’s Light Flyweight (55kg) category, while Malvern will give fight in the Men’s Bantamweight (65kg) category and also in Mixed Pairs, where his partner will be Shelen Aderina Kok, also from Sabah.

Meilaura and Shelen are the only women bodybuilders in the national squad.

The other Malaysian athletes are Zmarul Al-Adam Pulutan Abdullah (Bodybuilding – Welterweight 75kg), Zainal Arif Zainal Ariffin (Bodybuilding – Light Middleweight 80kg), Muhammad Uzair Mat Noor (Bodybuilding – Middleweight 85kg), as well as Athletic Physique contenders Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah and Ahmad Faiz Ariffin.

“For my bodybuilding category, it’s actually a class up from my usual 60kg game. So, it’s new to me, and so is the Mixed Pairs category.

“Nonetheless, we all will perform out best in Hanoi,” said Malvern.

A number of events have already started in the Games, which will have its grand official opening ceremony this Thursday (May 12).