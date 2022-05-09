Sarawak Chinese school management committees, PTAs urged not to accept Jawi script introduction

KUCHING (May 9): The various management committees and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) of aided Chinese primary schools in Sarawak have been urged not to accept the introduction of Jawi script.

In making this appeal today, the Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) said government primary schools had recently been instructed to conduct opinion polls as feedback to decide whether to proceed with the introduction of Jawi script for Primary Four, Five and Six pupils.

Sha Dong Zong regretted that the Ministry of Education (MoE) had chosen to ignore public opinions, since many quarters had earlier objected the introduction of Jawi script.

As such, the educational body appealed to the various management committees and PTAs to adhere to their stand, which is not to accept the introduction of Jawi script.

“The various management committees of aided Chinese primary schools have already been marginalised as far as this Jawi script issue is concerned.

“Fortunately, almost 70 per cent of aided Chinese primary schools in Sarawak go without the PTAs. And because of this, the various management committees have been allowed by the MoE to be part of the decision-making bodies,” said Sha Dong Zong in a statement today.

Sha Dong Zong also reminded the various management committees of the importance to uphold the last line of defence for Chinese education.

It observed that the management committees of aided Chinese primary schools were made up of parents of school pupils.

In light of this, Sha Dong Zong called for better communication between parents and the management committees so that they would share a mutual goal on the matter – to reject the introduction of Jawi script.

According to Sha Dong Zong, the introduction of Jawi script is not merely part of the teaching of Bahasa Malaysia language subject, and even though pupils will not be assessed for it, the implementation of such teaching will have far-reaching impacts on aided Chinese primary schools.

Sha Dong Zong feared that this might be a step to eventually replace the various management committees with PTAs, so as to make management committees null and void.

“Since the MoE announced, in 2020, to introduce the teaching of Jawi script in Primary Four’s Bahasa Malaysia, the Chinese community and parents have strongly opposed the move.

“Nearly 99 per cent of the management committees and PTAs of aided Chinese primary schools in the country did not accept the introduction of Jawi script,” pointed out Sha Dong Zong.

Sha Dong Zong also appealed to the MoE to carry out a thorough review on the introduction of Jawi script in government primary schools so as not to increase the burden of pupils.