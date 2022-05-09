SDDMC ready for possible surge in Covid-19 cases after festive celebrations, says chairman

SIBU (May 9): The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) has made the necessary preparations for any possible surge in Covid-19 cases after the festive celebrations.

According to SDDMC chairman Wong Hee Sieng, the low-risk treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC) and other facilities have been put on standby.

“We have made necessary preparations. We have put on standby our PKRC and all other necessary facilities. All are on standby.

“(As for) Sibu field hospital (housed in the compound of Sibu Hospital), it is all ready for use.

“We have 100 beds, we are in the capacity to handle for whole central region and not just Sibu Division only,” he said, when asked on SDDMC’s preparations if there is a surge in Covid-19 cases after Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Wong, who is Sibu Resident, was speaking to reporters, when met after the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day Celebration 2022 at Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) Sibu branch headquarters yesterday.

The guest-of-honour, in his speech earlier, suggested for MRCS Sibu to recruit more members.

“This is to encourage volunteerism among the youth,” said Wong.

At the same event, Wong received his Warrant Appointment as MRCS Sibu branch patron from MRCS Sibu branch chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee.

Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Datuk Lau Ngie Hua received their Warrant Appointment as MRCS Sibu branch advisors.