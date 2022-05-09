SGH Blood Bank resumes normal operating hours after long Hari Raya break

KUCHING (May 9): The Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has resumed its normal operating hours after the long Hari Raya break.

It is open from 8am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 4.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

On Fridays, it is open from 8am to 11.30am, and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

The Blood Bank is also open this Saturday for a donation campaign organised by Kuching Love Book Association from 9am to 3pm.

There are a number of external blood donation campaigns this week, including one on Tuesday at Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) from 9am to 1pm.

On Saturday, there is one at the P198 Puncak Borneo Service Centre at Jalan Puncak Borneo from 9am to 2pm.

On Sunday, there is a campaign organised by Chin Seng Methodist Church from 9am to 12pm.

Also in conjunction with Wesak Day celebration on Sunday, the Malaysian Buddhist Association Sarawak Branch is organising a campaign at the Sarawak Buddhist Association at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, near to Arena Sukan. This is happening from 9am to 2pm.

In addition, Tay Motors is organising a blood donation campaign at Farley Kuching on Monday from 9am to 3pm.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).