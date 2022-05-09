Sharifah Hasidah: Good to bring children out to develop their social skills

KUCHING (May 9): The government is encouraging parents to bring their children out to develop their social skills as Malaysia eases its Covid-19 restrictions, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said this is to make up for lost social time as most people, particularly children, have been cooped up at home for almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now that the country has relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions, we can bring our children out on social visits such as to museums,” she said at the Sarawak Indian Women Association’s (Siwa) Borneo Cultures Museum Family Day and Educational Tour held at the museum here yesterday.

Sharifah Hasidah pointed out that the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) in 2019 had found that some 424,000 children have been struggling with mental health problems.

“This is mainly due to their staying at home within the small confines of their house and this has some effect on children.

“That is why it is encouraged that we bring our children out for face-to-face interaction and allow them to see for themselves the surroundings and to have experience of socialising,” she said.

On that note, Sharifah Hasidah commended Siwa for organising the Borneo Cultures Museum Family Day and Educational Tour for their members and children.

“This is a very good initiative which our government is encouraging due to the mental health issues we face because of the pandemic,” she said.

She urged the association to continue organising such programmes for the betterment of the society.

“It doesn’t matter if the event is big or small as what is important is we have the initiative to organise it.

“My mother (former Assistant Minister of Women Welfare and Affairs Datuk Sharifah Mordiah Tuanku Fauzi) told me that a programme does not necessarily need the attendance of thousands of people.

“The fact that you organise a programme with the children and bring them out to socialise and make them and everyone happy, that is the most important aspect. That is the intention of the programme and the effort is what matters,” stressed Sharifah Hasidah.

Meanwhile, event organising chairperson Vimala Devi said it was apt for Siwa to organise the family outing at Borneo Cultures Museum given that one of the association’s objectives also include family well-being.

“We wanted to expose and equip our young ones with knowledge of the past and present and what better way than a visit to our brand new interactive digitalised museum that reflects Sarawak’s unique traditional crafts and rich cultural heritage,” she said, adding that around 60 members had registered for the event.

During the event, Sharifah Hasidah presented Siwa with a RM5,000 grant to assist the association in organising more activities and programmes.

Also present was Siwa president Penghulu Lucy Lingam.