Suabika in national under-19 women cricket squad

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Suabika A/P Maniavannan has been selected to represent the national under-19 women squad to the International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 Women Cricket World Cup (CWC) Asia Qualifier.

Still only 14 years of age, Suabika will be the first Sabahan schoolgirl under 19 years old to be picked for the international assignment.

She left for Kuala Lumpur yesterday to take part in the two-week centralised training in preparation for the tournament, which will be held in the national capital from June 1-12.

It was a meteoric rise for the SMK Desa Kencana Lahad Datu student having only started playing the sport in late 2021 under the watchful eyes of her teacher Rasidin Saipuddin.

Born at Kampung Sinakut in Tungku, Lahad Datu, the young cricket talent was spotted when Sabah cricket head coach Peter Budin conducted a talent identification (TID) programme in the district early this year.

And Suabika never looked back since.

In a Sabah Cricket Association statement by honorary secretary Hatta Patombongi on Sunday, there were in fact three young female cricket talents identified during the TID.

Suabika as well as Nur Syairah Ariss and Dayang Nur Husnah Datu Abdul Hamid impressed the state coach who nominated them to join the national women training camp phase one in Kuala Lumpur in March.

The trio were then picked to undergo the second phase of training camp but only Suabika made the cut into the Malaysia under-19 women’s team for the CWC Asia qualifiers.

“Her performance was impressive and Suabika found a place in the national u-19 women team.

“Suabika is a left hand batter and a left arm medium pace bowler … a good team player who has tremendous potential and a very good all-round player,” read the statement from the state cricket association.

Meanwhile, Hatta said the association is planning to send a team to the national championship following the encouraging development in the state women cricket scene.

“With the selection of Suabika and two other girls knocking on the door into the national women team, Sabah intend to participate in the national women championship.

“The championship is expected to be held sometime in September this year,” Hatta informed on Monday.