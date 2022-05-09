‘Superman’ motorcyclists nabbed in police traffic ops

KUCHING (May 9): Six motorcyclists aged between 17 and 24 years were arrested during a traffic operation mounted by police for riding their machines in a ‘superman’ manner.

Kuching police chief in a statement yesterday said the male suspects were arrested during an ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation carried out at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub from 11pm Saturday till 9am yesterday.

“All six suspects were found to be riding dangerously and posing danger not only to themselves but other road users as well.

“They are being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Ahsmon.

If convicted, the suspects may face a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000 and a jail sentence of not more than five years.

Their driver’s licence will also be revoked for up to five years, he added.

During the operation, a total of 176 traffic summonses were issued to errant motorists for various offences.

The most recorded offence involved motorcycles without side mirrors, with 30 summonses issued. The other summonses were for not having a driver’s licence, no licence plates, and illegal modification of motorcycles.

A total of 53 vehicles and 60 individuals were checked throughout the duration of the operation.

“Police will continue to carry out similar operations in our effort to reduce the number of road accidents and road fatalities in this district,” said Ahsmon.