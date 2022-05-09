Two lucky Sabahans strike Toto Jackpot totalling RM21.8 mln

KUCHING (May 9): Two lucky Sabahans have won RM13.8 million Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot and RM8 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 respectively with their lucky pick tickets.

In a statement by Sports Toto Malaysia, a 61-year-old forest reserve manager won the RM13,779,096.95 million Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot on April 24 (Sunday).

When collecting his winnings, the lucky winner told Sports Toto that his friends laughed at him when he continued to play the lotto game after the historic RM97.75 million jackpot was won in early April.

“They told me not to waste my time as the largest jackpot in the history has been won. Luckily, I ignored them and now I am a multi-millionaire.

“I only found out a week later that my Lucky Pick ticket with the set of winning numbers – 9, 13, 26, 34, 35 and 46 – has won me a whopping RM13,779,096.95 as I only checked the draw result when I visit the Toto outlet,” he said.

The winner added that he has yet to plan on using the winnings but he has no plan to retire because he enjoys working in the jungle.

The other lucky winner was a 54-year-old administrative officer who won the RM8 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on April 20.

The administrative officer said he bought a System 5 Lucky Pick ticket on Toto 4D Jackpot game, on top of betting on his favourite 4D numbers.

The pair of winning numbers, 2425 and 3512, has rewarded him not just a handsome RM8,065,964.80 but also an additional RM1,008 as the System Play bonus.

“I want to use the winnings to pay off my debts and also save for my children’s education expenses,” he said.