Two Sabahans to represent Malaysia in World Championship of Performing Arts

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Sabahan students Amberly Maidon and Hayden Hansanon Humprey Suimin will be representing Malaysia at the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) which will be held at Disneyland, California, from July 21 to August 2 this year.

Amberly accompanied by her parents, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at the latter’s office in Menara Kinabalu here on Monday.

Hajiji said he was proud of the duo’s achievement of being selected to represent the country at the event.

“I am proud of Amberly and Hayden for being chosen to represent the country at the WCOPA. They will bring Sabah and Malaysia’s names to the world stage. I am sure they are able to do their best. I wish them both success,” he said.

Only two people from Sabah were selected to represent the state to WCOPA, which is also known as the “Olympics for Performers and Entertainers” and has produced many great artists in Malaysia such as Fanzi Ruji, Eylia Guntabid, Aina Abdul and the late Siti Sarah.

Amberly, 15 will compete in the Junior Vocal category (for ages 13 to 15) and Hayden in the Senior Vocal category (ages 18 to 24).

Amberly, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Peter Mojuntin, Penampang has won a gold medal in the Malaysia Championship of Performing Arts 2021.