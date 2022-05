31 families evacuated, eight schools closed

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): Thirty-one families are taking shelter at three temporary flood relief centers in Tenom following continuous heavy rains since Monday.

A statement from the State Disasters Management Secretariat on Tuesday stated that 35 people from 10 families are at Jimuin Jimin community hall, 33 people from 13 families at Ptongan Saga community hall and 32 people from eight families at SK Mandalom Lama.

Thirteen villages in Tenom have been affected by flood, namely Kampung Kuala Tomani, Kg Kalibatang Lama, Kg Kalamatoi, Kg Barung, Kg Saga Laut, Kg Lalandang, Kg Ponontomon, Kg Labut 1, Kg Pantongan Saga, Kg Tumantalik, Kg Mandalom Lama, Kg Pantongan Sapong and Kg Kanar.

Five schools were also affected, namely SK Ladang Sapong, SK Inubai, SJKC Pada, SJKC Yuk Syn and SK Gumisi, while Jalan Enubai and Jalan Lalandang are only passable by large vehicles.

The district of Beaufort also saw 36 villages affected by the flood. The villages are Kg Batu 58, Kg Batu 60, Kg Batu 65, Kg Jempangah, Kg Binunuk, Kg Balibata, SESB quarters, Beaufort Railway quarters, Kg Melati, Kg Lumatai, Kg Kitalabak Lumatai, Chan Furniture road junction, Kg Bakalau, Kg Bingkul, Kg Luagan Sanginan, Kg Laboi, Kg Melalugus, Kg Mempagar, Kg Limbawang, Kg Lajau, Kg Lubak, Kg Batandok Lubak, Kg Poring Lupak, Kg Lupak. Kg Tuhu, Kg Lupak Seberang, Kg Sungkadan, Kg Beringin, Kg Lago, Kg Suasa, Kg Kukup, Kg Jabang, Kg Pintas, Kg Mapait, Kg Labi and Kg Gadong.

Meanwhile, the junction to Chan Furniture road junction was reported to be impassable by all vehicles, while Jalan Kg Bininik, Jalan Kg Balibata, Jalan Kg Laboi and Jalan Kg Suasa are only passable by large vehicles.

Three schools, namely SK San Suasa , SK Lago and SK Suasa were also badly affected by the flood.

State Education Department director Datuk Dr Mistrine Radin said flash floods caused eight schools in three districts to close.

They were SMK St Paul with 521 students, SK Lago (94), SK Bukau (184) in Beaufort, SK Gumisi (166), SK Ladong Sapong (208), SJKC Yuk Syn (64), SK Inubai (203) in Tenom and SK Tombovo (985) in Penampang.

The 2,425 students will be taking lessons via home teaching and learning session (PdPR) until the situation is safe for them to return to school, Dr Mistrine added.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Public Works Department, in a separate statement, said a landslide occurred at KM36.2 Jalan Tenom Kuala Tomani, in the Tenom district.

“The road is closed and road users are advised to use alternative roads, namely Jalan Kuala Tomani Marais, Jalan Kalibatang Baru and Jalan Marais,” it said.