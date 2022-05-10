After winning sixth SEA Games gold, Malaysia’s diving camp closing in on eight-gold target

HANOI (May 10): The national diving squad is fast approaching its eight-gold medal target after the combination of Jellson Jabillin-Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya delivered the gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform at the 31st SEA Games in My Dinh Aquatic Centre here today.

The latest victory once again confirmed the pair’s gold medal in the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur was no fluke as the event was not offered in the 2019 Games in the Philippines.

In today’s final, Jellson-Hanis Nazirul finished their six dives to amass 345.93 points to leave three other contesting teams behind.

The nearest challengers were Jonathan Chan Fan Keng-Max Lee Shien Oon of Singapore who took the silver with 322.50 points while the bronze went to the host country’s pair, Nguyen Quang Dat-Dang Hoang Tu with 251.46 points.

With the latest gold haul by the national pair, Malaysia has collected six gold medals to lead the overall medal tally.

Tomorrow, the national diving camp will continue its mission for the eight-gold target with Muhammad Syafiq Puteh and Gabriel Gilbert Daim in action in the men’s 3m springboard event.

Also contesting are two top national divers, Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the women’s synchronised 10m platform. — Bernama