Australia to strengthen relations with Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): Australia is looking forward to further strengthen relations with Sabah in the post-pandemic era.

Australia High Commissioner to Malaysia, Dr Justin Lee, affirmed this during the meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at Menara Kinabalu near here Monday. Among the issues discussed were tourism and bilateral economic ties.

Appointed as High Commissioner to Malaysia in June last year, Dr Lee said Australia valued the long-standing relations with Sabah and hoped to continue cooperation in various fields.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.