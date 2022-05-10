Be careful at Lorong Matang Jaya 3 as repair works in progress, Tupong rep tells road users

KUCHING (May 10): Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman today reminded road users to be careful at Lorong Matang Jaya 3 as road works are in progress.

In a Facebook post today, he said he was with Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang earlier this afternoon to survey the location of the landslide in Taman Matang Jaya 3, which had caused road damage.

“The road repair works will be done as soon as possible,” he said.

Also present on site were officers from the Petra Jaya service centre and MPP officers.

Earlier today, Fazzrudin also shared photos showing the extent of the road damage while urging road users to be careful.

According to the post, the affected road is near Courts Mammoth in Matang Jaya, opposite Taman Dahlia.

Attempts are being made to contact the Public Works Department for updates.