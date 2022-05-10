Choose a good leader for country – Shafie

TAWAU (May 10): The people have an important role in choosing a good leader who is able to develop the country, said Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Shafie said the people should not make a mistake in their choice because they can determine the future direction of the country.

He said if the people made a choice based on the achievement and authority of a leader, Malaysia can become a developed nation.

“However, if the people still expect a leader who will only splash money during the next election, then it will destroy the country’s leadership.

“If the mentality of the people is destroyed by money, our country is going to be led by a government that will not bring any benefit to the people,” he said when officiating the Warisan Service Centre for Ampang and Pandan, Selangor, on Monday.

According to him, neighbouring Indonesia used to practise money politics during the election of leaders and it made the country difficult to develop.

“However, they have now chosen a leader of calibre to develop their country,” he said.

During the ceremony, Shafie advised the youths present to be loyal members of Warisan.

He said Warisan is a political party that is not based on one race and religion like other political parties in the country.

“Young voters should be aware that if they want to make a country prosperous, its leadership needs to be open and fair to all races.

“I hope that all the young people who are here will be the decider of a good government in the next general election,” he said.

Also present were the assemblyman of Teratai, Selangor, Byran Lai; Dr Rajiv Bhanot; King Chua; Haji Ismail Hashim and Jimmy Wong.