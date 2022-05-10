Curfew in waters off ESSZone extended until May 25

LAHAD DATU (May 10): The curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) , which is scheduled to end tomorrow (May 11), has been extended until May 25.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the curfew, which is from 6pm to 6am, covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Residents in the affected areas are required to stay in the house, while outsiders are not allowed to enter or be in the affected areas within the period,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Idris, the curfew is extended to ensure the affected areas will not be encroached on by terrorists, hence threatening the safety of residents, international researchers and foreign tourists in the resort areas.

Information gathered has revealed that groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and other cross-border crimes, he said.

Idris said the curfew order was also to facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while creating a sense of security for the maritime community through the presence of security teams.

He said all the district police chiefs in the affected areas have been authorised to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend to urgent matters during the curfew. – Bernama