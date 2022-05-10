Deputy Minister commends JPJ for taking action against lorries illegally using Batang Igan ferry

SIBU (May 10): Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya has commended the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for taking action against errant lorry drivers illegally using the Batang Igan ferry.

In a Facebook post today, Juanda congratulated and thanked the enforcement agency for their action.

“Congratulations JPJ. Thank you JPJ,” he said in his post, which had three accompanying photos showing JPJ personnel inspecting the lorries.

In an earlier post, the Jemoreng assemblyman shared for photo, of which three showed two palm oil tankers onboard a ferry.

Another photo showed a signboard stating only one lorry is allowed to board the ferry each trip.

In the post, Juanda wrote: “Let’s have a guessing competition on how many lorries are here? Did you create the laws yourself and break the laws yourself? Until when are operators appointed by JKR going to break JKR laws? This incident was at 12pm.”

He also tagged Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) director Datu Zuraimi Sabki in the post.

Juanda first voiced out the issue on his Facebook page on May 6, where he called for stern action to be taken against irresponsible lorry drivers who were illegally using the Batang Igan ferry.

He also called on JKR and JPJ to take stern action against them for damaging public property and cause inconvenience to the public.