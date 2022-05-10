Fire destroys two double-storey houses in Kuching

KUCHING (May 10): Two double-storey houses at Jalan Intan, Pisang Road here were destroyed in a fire early this morning.

According to a spokesperson of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a call on the incident at 4.52am and firefighters from Batu Lintang and Padungan fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operations commander reported that the fire involved two double-storey houses.

“One of the houses which was empty, was 100 per cent destroyed, while the top floor of the other house with occupants was 100 per cent destroyed,” the spokesperson said in a press statement today.

He said firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at around 5.40am.

No victims were injured in the incident, he added.