Firefighters help address oil spill on Miri road

MIRI (May 10): A team of seven firefighters helped to address an oil spill at the Jalan Airport traffic light intersection here on Monday (May 9).

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said they received a report at 5.09pm.

The Bravo team from Miri Central fire station was sent to the scene located 10km away.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that there was an oil spill on the road near the traffic light heading towards Miri Airport.

“Firemen then covered the affected area with sand until the road condition was found to be completely safe,” said Ahmad Nizam.

The operation ended without any untoward incident at 5.39pm.

The source of the oil spill has yet to be ascertained.