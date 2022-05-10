Flash floods force eight Sabah schools to shut

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): The current wet spell in Sabah has forced eight schools in three districts to close due to flash floods.

State Education Department director Datuk Dr Mistrine Radin today said a total of 2,425 students were affected.

The schools that have closed are in Beaufort — SMK St Paul with 521 students, SK Lago (94), and SK Bukau (184); Tenom — SK Gumisi (166), SK Ladong Sapong (208), SJKC Yuk Syn (64), and SK Inubai (203); as well as Penampang — SK Tombovo (985).

Mistrine added the students will have home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) until the situation is safe for them to return to school.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected for Tawau and Sandakan (Kinabatangan and Sandakan) until 2pm today.