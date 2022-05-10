Joniston Bangkuai: Applications to join GRS still on table, not rejected

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): The applications of three parties, including Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (KDM) led by former Parti Warisan vice president Datuk Peter Anthony, to join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) remain on the table.

GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the GRS supreme council has not rejected the applications of the three parties but has yet to approve them.

“It is pending,” Bangkuai said in reference to news reports that the GRS Supreme Council had rejected the applications.

On Monday (May 9). GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the GRS supreme council accepted the application of the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) led by former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin.

However, the meeting did not make any decision on accepting KDM, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) led by former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Bangkuai explained that the applications of the three parties will be considered in due course as they need more time to understand each other better.

He said that Hajiji had made it clear that GRS appreciates their desire to join the coalition and would involve them in political activities as well as for the May 26 official launching of GRS.